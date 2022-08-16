Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

JoJo Aragon death: Denver police looking for suspect in 14-year-old's brutal murder

Denver authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of JoJo Aragon's suspected killers

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Denver police are asking for the public's help in locating any suspects involved in the brutal murder of 14-year-old JoJo Aragon.

Authorities found Aragon deceased near a baseball field at the Southwest Recreation Center on Aug. 8 just after 1 p.m. MT.

"This is still is under investigation, and we are looking for anybody with information to call Denver PD or [Denver Metro] Crime Stoppers," a Denver Police Department (DPD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

DPD's investigation into Aragon's death is still active and ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon. 

DENVER'S TOP COP CALLS FOR POLICIES ADDRESSING ‘CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR’ AS EXPERTS WARN OF ‘RUNAWAY CRIME TSUNAMI’

Denver police found 14-year-old Josiaz 'JoJo' Aragon dead near a baseball field on Aug. 8.

Denver police found 14-year-old Josiaz 'JoJo' Aragon dead near a baseball field on Aug. 8. (Denver Metro Crime Stoppers)

Police are making efforts to locate and obtain any security camera footage from the area where Aragon was found dead.

The 14-year-old was two days away from his 15th birthday at the time of his murder.

DOWNTOWN DENVER BANS FOOD TRUCKS TO CRACK DOWN ON CRIME

"Somebody murdered my son. A day before his birthday," Aragon's father, Daniel Dominguez, wrote in a Facebook post last week.

Denver police found JoJo Aragon dead near a baseball field at the Southwest Recreation Center on Aug. 8 around 1 p.m.

Denver police found JoJo Aragon dead near a baseball field at the Southwest Recreation Center on Aug. 8 around 1 p.m. (Google Maps)

While there are no additional updates in the case, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner released an autopsy report regarding Aragon's death last week. The 14-year-old died by "multiple sharp and blunt force injuries with a gunshot wound," the report states, according to FOX 31 Denver. 

COLORADO MOM FINDS CRACK PIPE IN WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY IN FRONT OF 3-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER 

The medical examiner ruled Aragon's death a homicide, the outlet reported.

The Denver community on held a vigil for Aragon on Monday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 704-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the tipline.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of any suspects.

There have been 60 homicides in Denver so far this year, putting the city on track to surpass 2021’s 96 homicides, according to Axios. There were 59 homicides from Jan. 1 through Aug. 10 of 2021. This year could see the city’s highest number of homicides ever if it surpasses 1981’s record of 100 homicides. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.