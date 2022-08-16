JoJo Aragon death: Denver police looking for suspect in 14-year-old's brutal murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver police are asking for the public's help in locating any suspects involved in the brutal murder of 14-year-old JoJo Aragon.

Authorities found Aragon deceased near a baseball field at the Southwest Recreation Center on Aug. 8 just after 1 p.m. MT.

"This is still is under investigation, and we are looking for anybody with information to call Denver PD or [Denver Metro] Crime Stoppers," a Denver Police Department (DPD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

DPD's investigation into Aragon's death is still active and ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police are making efforts to locate and obtain any security camera footage from the area where Aragon was found dead.

The 14-year-old was two days away from his 15th birthday at the time of his murder.

"Somebody murdered my son. A day before his birthday," Aragon's father, Daniel Dominguez, wrote in a Facebook post last week.

While there are no additional updates in the case, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner released an autopsy report regarding Aragon's death last week. The 14-year-old died by "multiple sharp and blunt force injuries with a gunshot wound," the report states, according to FOX 31 Denver.

The medical examiner ruled Aragon's death a homicide, the outlet reported.

The Denver community on held a vigil for Aragon on Monday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 704-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the tipline.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of any suspects.

There have been 60 homicides in Denver so far this year, putting the city on track to surpass 2021’s 96 homicides, according to Axios. There were 59 homicides from Jan. 1 through Aug. 10 of 2021. This year could see the city’s highest number of homicides ever if it surpasses 1981’s record of 100 homicides.