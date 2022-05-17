Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Colorado mom finds crack pipe in Walmart grocery delivery in front of 3-year-old daughter

Walmart said it has deactivated the third-party delivery driver upon learning of the crack pipe discovery

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Colorado mother said she found a crack pipe while unpacking a Walmart grocery delivery order with her 3-year-old daughter. 

Tesia Britt said the pipe was in a bag next to a container of pineapple juice, according to Fox 31 in Denver. That's when she said she immediately called her husband. 

"I said this is a crack pipe in the bag, and he looked and he’s like, yeah, it really is, you’re not crazy," she said. Britt told FOX31 the groceries were delivered by a third-party service used by Walmart.

A pipe for crack cocaine use, a needle for heroin use and a pipe for methamphetamine. A mother in Colorado said she found a crack pipe in her groceries that were delivered from Walmart. 

A pipe for crack cocaine use, a needle for heroin use and a pipe for methamphetamine. A mother in Colorado said she found a crack pipe in her groceries that were delivered from Walmart.  (FILE- Reuters/David Ryder)

She said she was "angry" and "disappointed."

Fox News has reached out to the retail giant. Walmart told Fox31 in Denevr that it is has investigated the incident.

"We strive to provide every customer with a positive delivery experience," a company statement said. "While uncommon, we take customer complaints like this very seriously. Upon learning of what happened, we immediately deactivated the third-party driver and encourage any customer who encounters anything unsatisfactory to reach out to customer care."

Walmart did not identify the service that was used to deliver the groceries. Britt said she will still order her groceries but will check each bag moving forward. 

"You shouldn’t have to worry about when you have groceries delivered that you can’t even let your kids help anymore, because you don’t know what you’re going to find in these bags," she said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.