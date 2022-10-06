Biden scolds 'MAGA Republicans' over DACA, Thailand day care attack leaves dozens dead and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

LASHING OUT - Biden again scolds ‘MAGA Republicans’ after court strikes down DACA. Continue reading …

WOKE ADMINISTRATION - Under Biden, diversity, equity and inclusion dominate policy priorities across agencies. Continue reading …

‘WOULDN’T EVEN CONSIDER' - Violent crime decreases in city where the Democratic mayor has vowed not to defund the police. Continue reading …

THAILAND MASSACRE - More than 30 killed in mass shooting, knife attack at day care center, including children. Continue reading …

DIFFERENT ROUTES - Experts break down obstacles Tom Brady, Gisele face ahead of a potential divorce. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

TICKING TIME BOMB - Graham, Cruz tell Mayorkas he's on notice for possible impeachment over border crisis. Continue reading …

HOT MIC MOMENT - President Biden caught joking in an explicit conversation while on Hurricane Ian visit. Continue reading …

‘SOCIETY IS NOT SAFER’ – Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate blames state's rising crime on ‘weak leadership.’ Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE? - Biden contradicts his own top hurricane expert to push climate agenda. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'OFFENDED AND ENTITLED'- Parents fuming after a professor gets fired over students' poor grades. Continue reading …

ATTACKING AGAIN – Taylor Lorenz blasts Washington Post colleague over ‘absurd, insensitive’ COVID tweet. Continue reading …

‘IT JUST SUCKS’ – Hurricane Ian Coast Guard hero speaks out ahead of firing over vaccine refusal. Continue reading …

‘CATASTROPHIC EFFECTS’ – Dr. Phil slams COVID-19 lockdowns, says he anticipates difficulties for decades to come. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Democrats are living in an alternate reality. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Only explanation allowed on Nord Stream is what the government wants you to believe. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - OPEC's decision to cut oil production is 'deeply humiliating' for Biden. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Other countries are controlling our destiny. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TURNING PURPOSE INTO ACTION - Veteran who nearly committed suicide now works to help other veterans overcome mental health struggles. Continue reading …

‘WE AREN'T GIVING IN’ - Biden administration demands Alabama embrace genderless schools or else, Alabama's attorney general writes. Continue reading …

STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT - What you need to know before applications arrive. Continue reading …

GUNNED DOWN - University community left in ‘deep shock’ after professor shot, killed on campus by former student. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Other countries are controlling our destiny, our economy, because Joe Biden's green goblins have sabotaged our energy independence. So now OPEC is in the driver's seat. Oh, along with Russia, of course. Thank you very much, Joe. Joe Biden is literally begging some of the most despotic regimes around to pump more oil. Again, let's remember the steps that got us here."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

