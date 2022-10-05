Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Other countries are controlling our destiny

Ingraham says Biden sabotaged US energy independence

Fox News Staff
Laura Ingraham highlights how President Biden dismantled America’s energy independence under former President Donald Trump on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham denounced the Biden administration for destroying America's record of energy independence Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Other countries are controlling our destiny, our economy, because Joe Biden's green goblins have sabotaged our energy independence. So now OPEC is in the driver's seat. Oh, along with Russia, of course. Thank you very much, Joe. Joe Biden is literally begging some of the most despotic regimes around to pump more oil. Again, let's remember the steps that got us here. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME DEMOCRATS HAVE LIED AND SMEARED TO GET AHEAD

Participants attend the opening session of the 15th International Energy Forum in Algiers on Sept. 27, 2016. (RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden's own administration took out an early hit on the oil and gas industry, driving down production, which of course drove up energy costs. Then they started funding a proxy war against Russia and launched meaningless sanctions against Russian oil, which only further stoked energy prices. And now Biden and company — they're fine with high gas prices. 

