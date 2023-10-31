Israeli tour guide concerned by pro-Palestinian protests in the US: 'Go really learn'

EXCLUSIVE - Israeli tour guide Yoav Rotem talked through some of the emotions of not only enduring the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, but witnessing pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S.

Rotem has been offering tours in Israel for 18 years. His experience introduces tourists to Israel's food and culture, while also stopping at several sacred sites along the way such as the Western Wall. But the Israel-Hamas war has once again disrupted his job, which was previously put on hold during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. He is currently in the U.S. giving speeches about the conflict and, he told Fox News Digital, trying to refute some falsehoods.

Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israel on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah on Oct. 7, resulting in the brutal murder of 1,400 Israelis. As the war approaches a month, as many as 9,900 people have been killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 35 Americans. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 111 in the West Bank. At least 10 Americans are feared to be among the 240 people Hamas is holding captive.

"So I can say that my emotions and, you know, many Israeli emotions, my family and everyone, starts with a lot of shock, shame… fear," Rotem told Fox News Digital. "How did it happen to us? And it moved to this emotion that we have to finish it, which, it's us or them. And we're there. We're united around that. We really understand that there is evil and good over here, and we're definitely the good. And there's no doubt about it."

Rotem said that while the feeling of security has been damaged, the spirit of Israelis is "strong and united against whoever would want to attack us."

He said part of what brought him to America this month was his dismay over the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have popped up across the U.S., most notably in New York City. Thousands of protesters forced city officials to close the Brooklyn Bridge last weekend, some seen holding signs that read, "By any means necessary" and "NYC stands with Gaza." Another rally that took place in Times Square on Oct. 9 blamed Israel for the Hamas terrorist attacks against its citizens, while another saw protesters temporarily shut down Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. In other protests, participants have shouted, "Free Palestine."

Rotem said he believes many protesters have been "manipulated," and he encouraged them to do their own research into the unrest in the Middle East.

"I really think that these people have been manipulated very badly," Rotem said.

"The truth is out there," he continued. "And I think people are trying… people obviously are manipulated by social media instead of investigating themselves. People that haven't been to Israel can't have the understanding of how Israel is a place where Jews and Arabs get along. Israel is not looking for bloodshed. Israel is looking for peace all the time. And Israel reacts to... whoever attacks it."

Rotem says that as an Israeli, when he hears the words, "Free Palestine," it means he has no room over there and it "means my destruction."

"I don't think these people shouting, 'Free Palestine' really understand what they shout, and what they stand for," he said. "It has been proven by many, many times that they've been exposed to the truth. They said, 'Oh, I didn't know.' And that's very unfortunate. I really want to talk to these people and tell them, go learn. Don't learn from TikTok, don't learn from Twitter. Go really learn what happened, what happens there now. And I'm here for that. I'm here to encourage people that wants to support Israel, to talk to people."

Several student groups across the country have also released statements largely condemning Israel, with Harvard releasing one of the most controversial. The letter, signed by a group of more than 30 student-led groups, read that Israel was "entirely responsible for all unfolding violence" happening in the region. Some of the organizations that originally signed the letter withdrew their support following intense backlash.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 396-23 to condemn antisemitism on college campuses.

Rotem said that his mission on his tour of the U.S. is to help change hearts and minds.

"But we are the front of the battle is not only Gaza Strip right now, and it's not the Israeli northern border," he told Fox News Digital. "It's basically all around the world. If people know the truth and have facts, they should share it," he said. "Because what's stopping Israel from demolishing the evil of Hamas is always their world opinion and the pressure from the West. And today we have to stand strong until the end of the mission."

Israel greatly expanded its ground operations in Gaza over the weekend, marking a new stage in the conflict.

Rotem called his career as a tour guide a "love-love situation" because it's only strengthened his love for his country. Two of his favorite stops on the tour, he said, include the Sea of Galilee and the area near the Western Wall, right by the southwestern corner of the Temple Mount.

"It's a love-love situation," he said. "I became a tour guide because of my love for the country and my love actually to be with people I knew. I knew that I always want to be around people… You know, the best way to share it was to become a tour guide. And obviously in my studies and in my walking around Israel, you always see. When you sit back at home, you say you have a lot of complaints, but when you walk around, you see the good side of Israel, the connection between the people, the hugging people, the good food, the relationship between Jews and Arabs that are in many places are very good and supportive."

"And again, you know that you see all of Israel," he continued. "You don't just sit in your home whining about situations. So, it definitely strengthened my love to Israel, my passion to share it and to understand that the significance of Israel to the world. Actually, this is something, it's a deep understanding that I have."

