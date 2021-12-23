Cops nab Philadelphia suspects who allegedly beat woman in ‘horrific’ road rage attack

Police just outside of Philadelphia nabbed two suspects in a road rage incident where they allegedly beat a woman in a "horrific attack."

"I’ve never seen an attack in all the years I’ve been here," Albert Divalentino, chief of Jenkintown police , said. "It was brutal, to say the least."

Jenkintown police arrested 37-year-old Charles Woodson and 25-year-old September Wingfield, both of Philadelphia, on Wednesday after tips on the case poured in and video of the assault was reviewed. They are each being held on $50,000 bail.

Woodson uses variations of the alias "Bad News" on his Instagram and on the registration for his 2011 Dodge Challenger, police said.

"This was a horrific attack," one man told CBS Philadelphia.

Video of the attack shows a woman being dragged from her car in Jenkintown, about 10 miles from Philadelphia, by two suspects. The male suspect kicked her in the head while the female suspect stomped on her in broad daylight last Thursday.

"It’s horrible," witness Larisa Kraviits, owner of Beauty Image, told CBS Philadelphia. "Absolutely horrible. It’s a nice neighborhood. Very nice people around. It’s never happened in our town."

The attack shocked other residents who characterized the attack as unprecedented for the town.

"I can’t believe that happened," Gillian Szymanski, of Jenkintown, said. "I drive up and down this street all the time, and I never would have thought to see that any time of the day regardless."

The victim was taken to the hospital and released last week.

Authorities credited the video and good police work in arresting the suspects.

"It was good video along with good detective work," Divalentino said.

They face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, among others.

Philadelphia is facing skyrocketing crimes this year, including homicides and carjackings.

Democratic Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Scanlon supported police reforms last year following the death of George Floyd, including moving some police officers as first responders with mental health specialists.

"The Congresswoman was physically unharmed," her office said in a statement. "She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety."

She was carjacked just hours after Illinois Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked in Chicago.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.