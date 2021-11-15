Los Angeles police investigating over 110 'follow-home' robberies involving at least six street gangs

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating more than 110 robberies involving at least six different street gangs in which the victims were followed home, the department said.

The suspects targeted victims while they were outside and then committed the robberies as they were arriving home or at their business, the LAPD's Robbery - Homicide Division said Friday.

Many of the victims were followed from high-end restaurants and nightclubs in Hollywood and Wilshire Boulevard, as well as the Jewelry District in downtown Los Angeles and Melrose Avenue, which is home to many trendy shops.

"In reviewing reports and speaking with area detectives, it is clear that not all these incidents are related, in terms of the same suspects committing these crimes," the police said.

Earlier this month, the LAPD issued a warning for the "follow-home" robberies after a series of incidents.

"The target of these robberies has been expensive jewelry, including watches and necklaces, as well as expensive purses," the warning said. "Victims also have been targeted based on the type of vehicle they are driving."

Authorities said the trend is similar to a series of "knock-knock" burglaries from two years ago in which suspects would knock on the doors of homes to determine if anyone was inside. If the homes were empty, they would go in through a balcony or a rear or side door and disable any security alarms and ransack the residence for weapons, money, and other high-value items.

Many of the suspects were in and out of the home within five minutes, authorities said.

In September, the LAPD increased patrols in the area around Melrose Avenue after a spike in armed robberies and other violent incidents. In one incident caught on video, diners on a sidewalk cafe were approached by a pair of suspects wielding guns and robbed of their shopping bags.

A show store employee was killed over the summer during a show raffle, prompting calls for an increased police presence in the area.