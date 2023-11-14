Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



‘YOU’RE NEXT' – Israeli PM issues urgent warning to Americans about the fight against Hamas terrorists. Continue reading …

SISTERS NO LONGER – Longtime sorority members expelled for supporting lawsuit against trans member. Continue reading …

A NEW DIRECTION – Google Maps getting major upgrade thanks to fresh trend taking world by storm. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTE DISASTER’ – Charity with focus on women's diseases appoints transgender CEO – it doesn't go over well. Continue reading …

'ALREADY IN THE FINALS' – Trump remains commanding front-runner as GOP field drops off, Haley rises to challenge. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘WHAT’S THE PROBLEM?' – Distraught mother of American wrongfully on death row in China calls on Biden to confront Xi. Continue reading …

TRIPLE THREAT – NFL Hall-of-Famer, mountain biking champion and NBA legend all endorse RFK Jr. for president. Continue reading …

IN HOT WATER – Police dispute local Democrat's claim she was 'drugged' before being found passed out on the street. Continue reading …

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' – Vulnerable Dem attended Hollywood fundraiser with donors linked to corruption, discrimination scandals. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

SUITING UP – Major law firm to accuse elite universities of civil rights violations over antisemitism. Continue reading …

'TREMENDOUS TRANSFORMATION' – Israeli university president argues U.S. higher education has prioritized advocacy over scholarship. Continue reading …

'RACIALIZATION OF EDUCATION' – America’s future business leaders are being inundated with CRT and DEI, study shows. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL PROBLEMS – Liberal pundits and Democrats want Biden to step aside amid age and polling concerns. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Biden meets Xi: China is in trouble. They need us more than we need them, but our president is compromised. Continue reading …

LEE COHEN – As he turns 75, gratitude to King Charles for championing these values at a time of crisis. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The left cares about power, not about your quality of life­. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden has only one choice – transition or lose. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY ­– The world needs a Jewish state that is strong enough to defend itself. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Disastrous opening for 'The Marvels' is a message to Hollywood that 'ultra-woke' doesn't sell.­­ Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SLASHER'S SUSPICIONS – Knife-loving suspect 'paranoid' before headless torso found, friend says. Continue reading …

‘UNFORGIVABLE SIN’ – King Charles celebrates birthday without Prince Harry because he ‘holds grudges,' expert says. Continue reading …

STAND UP FOR HEALTH – Sleeping and standing are better for your heart than sitting. Continue reading …

‘BAFFLING' PLAY – Super Bowl champ breaks down Buffalo's star QB. Continue reading …

CANINE ADVENTURE – Check out this scene of a dog named Coco Starr riding on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with its owner in Ohio. See video …



WATCH

AARON COHEN – Israel is systematically destroying Hamas. See video …

GREGG JARRETT – This is ‘unequal justice’ against Trump. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The left cares about power, not about your quality of life. They let the city [San Francisco] sink into depravity because changing policies would mean they'd be admitting that their high tax, anti-police, pro-criminal, pro-drugs policies were wrong, but now they're kind of like teenage girls primping before a date."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.