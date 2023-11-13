LAURA INGRAHAM: The left cares about power, not about your quality of life

Laura Ingraham discusses how the left is capable of cleaning up San Francisco after it was announced Chinese President Xi Jinping would be meeting President Biden there on "The Ingraham Angle."

SAN FRANCISCO USING BARRIERS TO SECURE APEC SUMMIT WHERE XI, BIDEN WILL MEET

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, for years, elected Democrats in San Francisco and Democrat governors have said that fixing the homelessness and crime problem was complex, and it would take more money and a lot of patience. Police officials told "The Angle" they felt helpless.

Now, this shows us what total fraud these political leaders are because they always had the ability to clean up the cities and clean out the drug dens to send a strong message to criminals. But they chose not to.

The answer? The left cares about power, not about your quality of life. They let the city sink into depravity because changing policies would mean they'd be admitting that their high tax, anti-police, pro-criminal pro drugs policies were wrong. But now they're kind of like teenage girls primping before a date. Newsom's printing up things for someone he needs to impress.

