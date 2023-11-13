Israeli PM Netanyahu warns America: 'If we don't win now, then Europe is next and you're next'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered a dire warning to America that it may be "next" if the IDF doesn't decimate Hamas during an interview with FOX News' Sean Hannity.

"We have to win not only for our sake, but for the sake of the Middle East, for the sake of our Arab neighbors. You know what, for the sake of Gazans who've been held by this dark tyranny that has brutalized and brought them nothing but bloodshed and poverty and misery," Netanyahu said Monday. "We have to win to protect Israel. We have to win to safeguard the Middle East. We have to win for the sake of the civilized world. That's the battle we're fighting, and it's being waged right now. There is no substitute for that victory."

"If we don't win now, then Europe is next and you're next. And we have to win," he later added.

Netanyahu stressed that "our fight is your fight" and that there is "no substitute for victory."

"We have to have the forces of civilization beat these barbarians because otherwise this barbarism will spread and will endanger the entire world," Netanyahu said. "Every American, every civilized country will be under peril. We have to win. There is no substitute for victory. Total victory."

Netanyahu called out the "Axis of Terror" which he says is controlled by Iran, listing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen among other "minions."

"They want to bring the Middle East, the world, back to the Dark Ages," he said. "And on the other side stands Israel, the modern Arab states, of course the United States, all the forces that want to see peace, prosperity for the Middle East and for the world. And that's the battle that is being waged right now."

Netanyahu reiterated how President Biden and his administration have been "very supportive" of Israel in its war against Hamas and mentioned honoring the requests of providing a safe corridor for Palestinians civilians to leave Gaza and for humanitarian aid to be sent in.

But he also repeated his vow against a cease-fire without the release of the hostages, calling it a "surrender to Hamas" if the Israeli captives aren't returned safely.

The Israeli leader took a swipe at the "misguided" protesters who have taken to the streets across the country demanding the ceasefire, insisting they don't represent the majority of Americans.

"We're not going to be pressed by these demonstrations. We're going to do what's right and win this war for our sake, for the sake of humanity and civilization," Netanyahu said.

