JESSE WATTERS: Biden has only one choice - transition or lose

FOX News host Jesse Watters breaks down President Biden's challenges facing re-election on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Well, it was the political shot heard round Washington. Obama-world telling Biden to [bow] out of 2024. But Joe obviously didn't get the message. Instead of stepping down, Biden spent the weekend embarrassing the DNC.

Patience has run thin. So, for the second weekend in a row, Obama-world sent out their chief political strategist, David Axelrod, to send Joe another message.

DAVID AXELROD: But one number in the polling that was concerning, and in the CNN poll that followed after the New York Times poll, had to do with age and that's one thing you can't reverse. And no matter how effective Joe Biden is behind the scenes, in front of the camera, what he's projecting is causing people concerns and that's worrisome.

So word got back to Biden that Obama-world said he was too old to win. And now Joe is going around Washington calling Axelrod a word that rhymes with brick.

CNN: The president called you a word, that because we are live in London, I am not allowed to say on television, but it starts with a P and ends with K. Your response?

DAVID AXELROD: Well, he wouldn't be the first, I guess, in my many years in politics. Listen, I understand he was irritated because I raised concerns that many, many Democrats had. And again, you know, my feeling is either get out or get going.

But calling Axelrod a word that rhymes with brick doesn't help his re-election. Biden's base is leaving; Hispanics say they miss Trump.

