Israeli military orders evacuation of Gaza civilians, cities prepare for 'Day of Jihad' and more top headlines

GET OUT NOW – Israeli military issues immediate evacuation notice to 1M+ civilians in northern Gaza. Continue reading …

'ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION' – NYC beefs up police presence for 'global day of Jihad.' Continue reading …

CONFERENCE CHAOS – Steve Scalise drops out of House speaker race one day after nomination. Continue reading …

'F--- YOUR GLARES' – Biden official's post calling for 'ending the occupation of Palestine' resurfaces. Continue reading …



FACING JUSTICE – Ex-IRS contractor makes plea in leaking Trump tax documents to media. Continue reading …



POLITICS

HOUSE OF CARDS – Here are possible names to surface after Scalise bows out of speaker race. Continue reading …

'PAY FOR DAMAGES' – Senator suggests new use for Iran's $6B unfrozen assets. Continue reading …



FAMILY TIES – Top Biden aide with close ties to Hunter was involved with handling of classified docs. Continue reading …

'GOING BACKWARD' – New York, California exodus continues, but ‘catastrophic effect’ of Biden economy may be on the way. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

THE MONEY SHOT – Trump’s mugshot featured on ‘woke-free’ beer becomes a novelty. Continue reading …



REJECTING HATE – Harvard president reacts to student groups' anti-Israel letter. Continue reading …



VANNA'S 'FORTUNE' – Game show host says salary rumors were ‘blown out of proportion.’ Continue reading …

ON-AIR RANT – CBS host complains about 'wokeism' being 'weaponized.' Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – Faith in God, a dedication to family and the content of his kids' education are vital to Pete Hegseth — here's why. Continue reading …



OPINION

JEREMY FAISON – Tennessee trans law is constitutional and necessary. Continue reading …



CHRISTOPHER HALE – I'm a proud Democrat. My party has an antisemitism problem. Continue reading …



PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Corporate America and wealthy donors are complicit in the death of higher education. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – This is a strong message to 'wannabe' allies of Hamas. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Hamas is officially under siege. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS @ NIGHT - This statement was offensive and morally repugnant: Lisa Korbatov. Continue watching …



IN OTHER NEWS

‘TERMINATOR’ FUTURE – Dean Cain expresses concerns over artificial intelligence. Continue reading …

HOW 'BOUT THEM APPLES? – This American first planted apples in the colonies: Here's his fruitful story. Continue reading …

CANCER ANSWERS – Researchers develop effective test for ovarian cancer. Continue reading …

SURVEY SAYS – Polls show how Americans really feel about key political figures — and Taylor Swift. Continue reading …

CALL OF THE WILD – Watch as these baby horned lizards — raised in Texas zoos and considered a threatened species — are released. See video …



VIDEOS

WATCH: Condoleezza Rice: We haven't seen this scale of brutality, barbarity in a long time. See video …



WATCH: Nikki Haley: I don't trust Vivek. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…



THE LAST WORD

"How did we get here? And what does this mean? Victor Davis Hanson, as usual, nails it, saying ‘[T]he overt support for Hamas killers by the diversity, equity and inclusion crowd on a lot of campuses exposes to Americans the real moral and intellectual rot in higher education.’ And remember, these groups wouldn't be as bold, certainly not as bold as they are if they hadn't gotten recognition and at least tacit support from the ivory tower crowd. And I love how all these college presidents and deans are now trying to cover their tracks, rushing out statements, distancing themselves from these pro-Hamas organizations on campus, but I'm not buying it for one minute. They've always known that these groups supported political violence."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

