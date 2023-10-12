LAURA INGRAHAM: Corporate America and wealthy donors are complicit in the death of higher education

FOX News host Laura Ingraham takes aim at philanthropists supporting higher education institutions that condone support for Hamas on "The Ingraham Angle."

POPE AFFIRMS ISRAEL HAS ‘RIGHT’ TO ‘DEFEND THEMSELVES,’ MOURNS INNOCENTS IN GAZA

LAURA: How did we get here? And what does this mean? Victor Davis Hanson, as usual, nails it, saying "[T]he overt support for Hamas killers by the diversity, equity and inclusion crowd on a lot of campuses exposes to Americans the real moral and intellectual rot in higher education." And remember, these groups wouldn't be as bold, certainly not as bold as they are if they hadn't gotten recognition and at least tacit support from the ivory tower crowd. And I love how all these college presidents and deans are now trying to cover their tracks, rushing out statements, distancing themselves from these pro-Hamas organizations on campus, but I'm not buying it for one minute. They've always known that these groups supported political violence.

In 2020, the BLM riots, and now the savage killing by Hamas. University officials either agree with the anti-American supporters of violence or they're just too afraid to challenge them. Meanwhile, corporate America and wealthy donors shower these universities with billions and billions of dollars. Philanthropic giving to higher ed increased by 12.5% last year to $59.5 billion. Three donations totaling $431 million went to Harvard in one recent year alone. That's from Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates and the UAE. Now do the billionaires, at least the Americans do they want their money back? You know they should, because in a way, they're complicit in the death of higher education and now these woke institutions are graduating activists incapable of critical thinking, young people who revel in being perpetually enraged and aggrieved. They're all victims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP