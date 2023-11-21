Israel, Hamas reach hostage deal, Biden looks to tear down energy source and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



ALMOST HOME – Israel, Hamas agree to temporary cease-fire freeing 50 hostages, 3 Americans. Continue reading …

FISHY BUSINESS – Biden quietly negotiating with eco activists seeking to tear down critical energy source. Continue reading …

'HELD ACCOUNTABLE' – Legal group calls for 'Squad' Dem to be disbarred over antisemitic comments. Continue reading …

HITTING BACK – Spanish-language network's Trump interview defended by prominent Hispanics. Continue reading …

HE'S BACK – Sam Altman given top job at OpenAI just days after high-profile firing. Continue reading …





POLITICS

'ONE HUNDRED PERCENT A LIAR' – Utah lawmaker says Senate candidate falsified endorsements. Continue reading …

'DESIGNED TO CODDLE' – Border Patrol memo orders agents not to misgender ‘members of the public.’ Continue reading …

MOVING ON – Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson leaving Congress to accept role as president of Youngstown State. Continue reading …

TAKING AIM – Christie turns up the heat on Haley and DeSantis as he tries to be the Trump alternative in the GOP 2024 presidential race. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

NOT LOV-ING-ITZ – Jon Lovitz declares Sanders a 'self-loathing Jew,' calls AOC a ‘moron.’ Continue reading …

OLDER THAN DIRT? – Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of Biden’s age, jokes he's 'older than kitty litter'. Continue reading …

FOOD FIGHT – Young Americans ditching holiday gatherings over politics, survey shows. Continue reading …

'QUITE THE SHOCKER' – Landlord reveals how she kicked out OnlyFans squatter. Continue reading …

OPINION

PAUL GREGORY – JFK assassination: 60 years later we know the truth about the real killer. Continue reading …

BILL HAGERTY – Biden funding both sides of Israel-Hamas war. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Americans are yearning for the good old days of Trump. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The White House honors cop-hating Antifa member. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Guest host Judge Jeanine Pirro discusses the Army's push for troops who were dismissed over the COVID vaccine to reapply. See video....

GREG GUTFELD – It's about time somebody exposes Media Matters. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NO OVERSIGHT – Tech CEO's ouster demonstrates need for better regulation. Continue reading …

MOM KNOWS BEST – 'Full House' star helped guide daughter's pursuit for acting career. Continue reading …

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED – Today's antisemitism and rage against Jews are reminiscent of Hitler's National Socialist German Workers Party of the 1930s. Continue reading …

'F--K YOU ALL' – Ex-Lions QB rips Barry Sanders after being blamed for running back's lack of playoff success. Continue reading …

CALL OF DUTY – Wisconsin deputies were called to the scene of a trapped buck — its antlers entangled in barbed wire for two days. Here's the moment the animal was finally free again. See video …



WATCH

JOHN RATCLIFFE – If this is success, I'd like to see failure. See video …

MATT WHITAKER – Media Matters manufactured this evidence. See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"They want us to bow our heads in a moment of silence and commemorate an Antifa tree-hugger who shot a cop and left behind the diary of a serial killer who was held back in kindergarten twice. Biden skips the 9/11 ceremonies this year, but he didn't forget to honor cop-hating Antifa."

– JESSE WATTERS

