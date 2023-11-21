FOX News host Laura Ingraham makes the case for why Democrats are really targeting former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Americans are yearning for the good old days of Trump, when interest rates were low and gas -- how cheap was it? The border, of course, was enforced; no new wars. The most prominent yappers, though, on MSNBC, – they sound like they now are round the bend looking at these polls. They offer no constructive solutions for actually helping the aging Biden , only desperate verbal attacks against Trump.

Somewhere along the line, they decided – the Democrats did – that the only way that they could beat Trump was to threaten him, bully him and terrify Americans into voting against their own principles and their own economic self-interest, and they're going to be propelled, as we know, by the billions that Wall Street and Silicon Valley fork over to the Biden campaign and other left-wing PACs.

Now, that money will be used to buy more abortion ads and maybe ballot harvest where, of course, it's legal. You're going to hear a lot of "Trump dictator, Trump insurrectionist mega-MAGA Nazis," rinse and repeat, over and over again. We shouldn't just try to squeak by given all this in 2024. We need to win by such a big margin that they can't deny that the world has changed, and the old establishment is not coming back.