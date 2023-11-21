JESSE WATTERS: The White House honors cop-hating Antifa member

"Jesse Watters Primetime" uncovered that the White House honored a cop-hating Antifa member for the Transgender Day of Remembrance. FOX News host Jesse Watters reads from the diary of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, also known as "Tortuguita," and it reveals a desire to kill police and start riots.

JESSE WATTERS: Yesterday was a very important day at the White House. No, the president didn't broker a peace deal in Ukraine. He didn't free any hostages in Gaza. No, we didn't catch the cocaine bandit. It was a somber day. It was a day of grieving.

"Primetime" mourns the loss of all life. Like the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre, the victims of the BLM riots and the 100,000 fentanyl overdoses. So we did, as we always do, and reflected on who exactly we're grieving. Who are these 26 transgender individuals who were killed? W

Well, "Primetime" found a familiar face. His name is Little Turtle – Tortuguita. You remember Tortuguita, also known as Manuel Esteban Paez Terán. He was Antifa, a 26-year-old Indigenous queer, non-binary militant who lived in the forest. He was a part of Atlanta's Forest Defenders, a group of angry Keebler elves living in treehouses in the woods over the past two years.

Remember, after George Floyd, the Democrats said police needed to be better trained? Well, the police were building a new training facility in Georgia. But Little Turtle didn't want police to be better trained. He didn't want police at all. All the Little Turtle wanted was a forest where police wouldn't be allowed to enter. And for the last few years, Antifa has been battling Georgia police officers and raising all sorts of bloody hell. They've thrown Molotov cocktails at police, launched rocks and bottles at cop cars, shot fireworks at them.

In January when cops were clearing out the forest, Tortuguita refused to leave. He remained in his tent, defiant. Georgia state troopers say after he didn't comply with their demands, they used pepper spray. Tortuguita responded by firing four shots at them from a pistol, leaving a Georgia state trooper seriously injured. Officers were forced to return fire, and unfortunately, Tortuguita was pronounced dead.

They want us to bow our heads in a moment of silence and commemorate an Antifa tree-hugger who shot a cop and left behind the diary of a serial killer who was held back in kindergarten twice. Biden skips the 911 ceremonies this year, but he didn't forget to honor cop-hating Antifa.