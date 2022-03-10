Terrifying scenario could unfold for Ukraine if Putin feels pressured: Military expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ret. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis spoke Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" about whether the West should respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use chemical or biological warfare.

DANIEL DAVIS: That is my biggest fear. I won't lie because there will be so much pressure on the world and on Biden to do something and to maybe escalate into it. But we just have to hold firm because as bad as this is right now, it is contained. If we go in and do something like that and we use military force and Russia then ... expands it beyond, now you're not going to see that stuff just in Kyiv, in Kharkiv, maybe you're going to see it in Warsaw or in Germany and some of these other countries and God forbid, a nuclear strike anywhere NATO. And we just can't risk that, no matter how much our heartstrings pull us. We have to be firm.

