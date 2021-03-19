Indianapolis man who killed 4 over stimulus money admitted to slayings in chilling detail: police

The Indiana man accused of killing four people – including a 7-year-old girl – in Indianapolis following a fight over a stimulus check admitted to the murders after being captured by police, telling officers he fired his gun "a lot" and "everyone was on the floor" when he was done, chilling police documents show.

Malik Halfacre took police through his version of what happened on the night of March 13, but provided a different, much more favorable account than another witness provided, according to an affidavit for probable cause provided to Fox News on Friday.

He is accused of killing Eve Moore, 7; Daquan Moore, 23; Anthony Johnson, 35; and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown inside a home on North Randolph Street, and also shooting his girlfriend, who is the mother of his 6-month-old daughter.

"Mr. Halfacre said when he stopped firing, everyone was on the floor from being shot" — Affidavit of probable cause for Malik Halfacre arrest

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday evening – one day after the alleged killings – and was charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, carrying a handgun without a permit and auto theft, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday.

Police were initially called at 8:18 p.m. Saturday to the area of New York and Randolph streets for a report of a person shot. They arrived to find a woman – identified in reports as Jeanettrius Moore – with several gunshot wounds.

They rushed her to the hospital, but she told them there were other victims at a home on North Randolph Street, the affidavit states. She further explained that he had taken their baby, her black Chevy Impala and her cellphone.

Just shy of an hour later, officers discovered the four people murdered inside, all with apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives arrived at the home to find a man, later identified as Johnson, "just inside the back door at the bottom of the stairs … lying face down in a semi-crouched position," the affidavit states. There was blood underneath him and the police discovered more blood and spent bullets nearby.

After ascending the flight of stairs, detectives found Brown in one bedroom and two other victims, Eve and Daquan Moore, in another.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators took Halfacre into custody one day after the slayings, after finding him "hiding in the attic" of an Indianapolis home. They questioned him, at which point he said he and Jeanettrius Moore "had been arguing that day over the stimulus check she had received," the affidavit states.

The pair had allegedly been fighting at the home when, Halfacre said, Moore’s brother, Daquan Moore, got involved. According to Halfacre, Daquan and Halfacre ultimately had guns pointed at each other.

Halfacre told investigators he "fired first because he knew whoever fires first would be the one who lives," the affidavit states.

Halfacre said Daquan Moore fired one time during the shooting, and Halfacre fired his gun "a lot," the document states.

"Mr. Halfacre said when he stopped firing, everyone was on the floor from being shot," the affidavit continues.

He then took his daughter and Jeanettrius Moore before returning into the house, the papers state. Moore then escaped to try to get help.

At some point during the course of events, Halfacre said he moved Brown away from the other victims to a different bedroom, telling police he "walked her in," the affidavit states.

He then left with his 6-month-old daughter, who was later found safe at Halfacre’s sister’s home.

Later, when asked how Johnson could have made it one floor below, he "said that he must have crawled," the affidavit states. And when questioned about Jeanettrius Moore’s money, he allegedly said, "I took it and her purse."

Speaking to investigators after the fact, Halfacre said "everyone in the room had kind of ganged up on him in the argument," the affidavit states.

It continues: "When asked how the 7-year-old girl … had been shot, he claimed he didn’t remember how that happened."

But Moore, the only surviving victim, painted a much different picture of the tragic night’s events. After initially arguing over the stimulus money – he allegedly wanted more than she was willing to give him – he left, but returned later, she said.

When he asked again for the money, she said no, but he went into her purse anyways, she said. Daquan Moore "then stepped up to Mr. Halfacre and told him to leave his sister’s money alone," she allegedly told police.

Jeanettrius Moore told police Halfacre then "pulled his gun out and immediately shot her brother. He then pointed the gun at her cousin, Anthony Johnson, and shot him. She said her daughter, [Eve Moore] began to scream and Mr. Halfacre turned and shot" her.

He then allegedly went into another room and turned the gun on her mother, Brown, who was speaking on the phone at the time.

Moore said she didn't remember how she also ended up wounded.

D.A. Mears said Thursday Halfacre is eligible for the death penalty as a result of the killings.

The affidavit states Halfacre was previously convicted in 2018 of pointing a firearm.

A GoFundMe page created to benefit the family had raised more than $43,000 as of Friday afternoon.