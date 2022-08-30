Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks.

The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

"Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in Lake County? Well lucky for you an officer was able to locate a receipt in your discarded building materials," the agency wrote in a Facebook post alongside an image of one of its vehicles parked near a pile of cinder blocks, trash bags and other debris.

"An officer will be visiting you soon to assist in returning your belongings, as well as providing you with a court date," the post added.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says on its website that "discarding trash or unwanted items anywhere except recycling centers or state permitted landfills or processing facilities, including transfer stations and incinerators, is considered open dumping and is illegal."

"Open dumping is an act that disregards the environmental safeguards required by Indiana laws and rules," it adds.

"Violators must cleanup and properly dispose of dumped waste at a solid waste land disposal facility permitted to accept waste or other methods approved by the commissioner," the website also says.