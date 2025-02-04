Colorado councilwoman encourages people to 'report' ICE activity to help illegal immigrants avoid capture

Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore of Denver, Colorado encouraged local residents to report ICE activity to her "more than 600 volunteers" who are available 24/7.

Even before President Donald Trump's inauguration, regional Democratic leaders across the U.S. had vowed to either not cooperate with or outright block Trump’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

Illegal immigration in Denver became a national news story after a video went viral of alleged Venezuelan gang members carrying guns through an Aurora apartment complex. The president had promised during a campaign rally in Colorado last October, "Upon taking office, we will have an ‘Operation Aurora’ at the federal level to expedite the removals of these savage gangs."

Shortly after Trump actually took office, however, Gilmore used multiple social media platforms to encourage Colorado residents to report ICE activity.

"This is a challenging and heartbreaking time for our community. If you see activity by ICE, stay safe and know you have every right to report it," she wrote. "More than 600 volunteers with the Colorado Rapid Response Network take calls in English and Spanish 24/7."

CNN HOST VISIBLY STUNNED BY INCOMING BORDER CZAR SAYING HE'LL ‘JAIL’ DENVER MAYOR FOR REFUSING DEPORTATIONS

Gilmore laid out instructions in multiple slides featuring both English and Spanish, "See a raid? Make sure you stay safe and if you can: Take a photo or video of activity. Record the time, date, and location. Note the government agencies involved, their vehicles, uniforms, and what they’re doing."

This is the latest of many posts she has made for illegals, ranging from slides helping them to "know your rights," to sharing resources ranging from legal aid to jobs and training for illegal residents.

But not all Colorado residents agree that illegal immigration should be tolerated.

Republicans in Colorado specifically have condemned their Democratic opponents after Denver Mayor Mike Johnston vowed to station police to block ICE agents from carrying out deportations and a report showed that the city has spent over $356 million in taxpayer dollars on services for migrants.

DENVER MIGRANT ADVOCATES SAY SIX MONTHS OF FREE RENT, FOOD NOT ENOUGH: ‘A SLAP IN THE FACE’ AND ‘OFFENSIVE’

Councilman Roger Hudson, representing a small town just south of Denver, told Fox News Digital that "there's nothing kind, there's nothing hopeful" about what Democrats have done to the city.

According to Hudson, Denver has accepted over 45,000 migrants since 2022. He said that these migrants have taken up much of the funding meant for important services in the city, including public schools and parks.

"Now they're not mowing the grass in parks, the fountains are down, rec centers are closed, the homeless problem is completely out of control," he said. "What they’ve done to Denver is horrific."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.