Illinois woman died strangled, 1-year-old daughter found dead in Indiana pond

Illinois police identified a person of interest in the death of a 21-year-old woman and the disappearance of her daughter shortly before the discovery of the toddler's body in an Indiana pond.

Police found the body of Ja'nya Murphy inside her apartment in Wheeling during a wellness check earlier this week. Her 1-year-old daughter, Jacklyn "Angel" Dobbs, was missing.

An autopsy performed Thursday identified asphyxiation strangulation as the cause of death, which was ruled a homicide.

Video evidence led investigators to a person of interest, someone who had a previous relationship with Murphy and was seen with her on Nov. 8, police said in an update posted on Twitter. Police located the person but found no sign of the child.

"From the time of the initial discovery of the crime scene, investigators have executed multiple search warrants and are working around the clock to locate the missing toddler," the Wheeling police said in a statement Thursday morning. "Evidence has been recovered in several locations to include Missouri and is in the process of evaluation."

Thursday afternoon, though, construction workers at Hammond retention pond in Indiana discovered what they believed to be a body in the water. Police recovered the body, which was later identified as that of Dobbs.

Wheeling Police notified Dobbs’ family that her body had been found.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School. She had been living with her daughter in the apartment in which her body was found. Her family contacted police on Tuesday after she didn't go to work and no one could get in touch with her.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is being asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department at (847) 459-2632 or call 911.