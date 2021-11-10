Summer Wells search: Tennessee law enforcement give update on missing 5-year-old

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday gave an update regarding their ongoing search for missing 5-year-old girl Summer Wells .

Wells was last seen at her family's home in Rogersville – about 65 miles northeast of Knoxville – on June 15 at approximately 6:30 p.m. EST after her mother said the child returned inside from gardening with her grandmother.

Despite the fact that Wells' disappearance has dragged on for nearly five months with no clear leads, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Wednesday it has noticed "an uptick in misinformation being spread online about the search."

"We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her," the agency said in a Wednesday tweet. "We continue to work daily with the @HawkinsCountySO and the @FBIKnoxville to determine what happened to Summer. No one is more frustrated than us by the lack of answers at this stage. However, we haven’t given up, and we won’t."

The bureau added that on top of "exhaustive ground searches, dozens of aerial searches have been conducted," and dive teams were "brought in to explore waterways in the area." Search K9s have also been put to task in the hunt for Wells.

"The area where Summer went missing is extremely rural, with few businesses," the TBI said. "All available surveillance photos and videos have been collected and reviewed. Additionally, neighborhood canvasses were conducted in an effort to make sure we didn’t miss any residential cameras."

The agency has also executed "numerous" search warrants and collected any "potential digital evidence." In a lengthy FAQ page, the TBI said it has not developed any evidence that Wells has been abducted at this stage in their investigation.

Authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert the day after Summer was last seen.

Wells' parents, Donald Wells and Candus Bly, have said they believe their daughter was abducted. A search in the area surrounding their home turned up nothing.

The couple's three boys have been removed from their home and placed in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Child Protective Services.

The TBI is also looking for a maroon Toyota pickup truck with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed. The TBI received a tip in June from a source who saw the vehicle in the Beech Creek community near Ben Hill Road in the vicinity of the Wells' home in the late afternoon of June 14 or 15.

The TBI is asking anyone with information about Wells’ whereabouts to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.