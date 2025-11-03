Illinois man allegedly threatens Trump execution in profanity-laced videos, faces federal charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents say an Illinois man allegedly called for President Donald Trump’s execution in a string of profanity-laced Instagram videos, prompting a Secret Service investigation that led to a federal charge of making interstate threats to kill public officials.

In a criminal complaint filed Oct. 31 in the Northern District of Illinois and unsealed Monday morning, Trent Schneider, 57, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, was charged with allegedly making a true threat to injure another person in interstate commerce.

According to the allegations, Schneider posted violent videos and memes on social media calling for Trump’s execution as his home neared foreclosure.

In one video posted Oct. 16, he allegedly looked directly into the camera and railed against judges, doctors, lawyers and police, saying, "People like me have suffered real f---ing crimes from f---ing judges, doctors, lawyers, police. They all should be killed. All of them should be executed for what they’ve done."

INDIANA WOMAN FACES FEDERAL CHARGES FOR SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS TO DISEMBOWEL TRUMP

"They need to be killed. They need to be executed, ok? They are frauds, ok? I think it’s time. I’ve waited long enough," he allegedly continued. "I’m going to get some guns. I know where I can get a lot of f---ing guns and I am going to take care of business myself. I’m tired of all you f---ing frauds. People need to f---ing die and people are going to die. F--- all of you, especially you, Trump. You should be executed."

Prosecutors allege Schneider reposted the same video nearly 20 times over several days, often tagging Trump Tower Chicago. Each post carried the same caption: "THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!! … AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING and My House Auction date is 11.04.2025 @realDonaldTrump SHOULD BE EXECUTED!!!"

A viewer in Florida allegedly saw one of the videos and reported it to authorities, according to court documents. That tip led the U.S. Secret Service to begin investigating Schneider and identify his Instagram account, which agents say he used to post threats viewable nationwide.

TEXAS MAN CHARGED WITH TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST CHARLIE KIRK VIGIL

Agents went to Schneider’s home in Winthrop Harbor on Oct. 22 to question him, according to the affidavit. When they arrived, they allegedly saw cameras set up on tripods in the driveway.

Schneider came outside, yelled at the officers to get off his property and later posted a video of them walking away – with the same caption calling for Trump’s execution.

Law enforcement had previously encountered Schneider, according to the complaint. In 2022, agents interviewed him over violent social media posts targeting public officials, and later that year he was arrested after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" a T-Mobile store. A court found him unfit to stand trial in 2023, according to the complaint.

TPUSA TABLE FLIPPER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED TRUMP THREATS IGNORED FBI WARNING ABOUT VIOLENT POSTS: AFFIDAVIT

The complaint alleges Schneider’s anger appeared tied to the looming foreclosure of his home, which was scheduled for auction on Nov. 4.

In his posts, he allegedly referenced "losing everything" and blamed political and judicial figures he called "frauds" for his financial collapse.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS News in Chicago reported that the Secret Service requested help from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to execute search and arrest warrants at Schneider’s home on Monday. The outlet said a SWAT team assisted in taking Schneider into custody, and that he was arrested without incident.

If convicted, Schneider faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.