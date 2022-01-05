Three Illinois juveniles charged in high school parking lot shooting that injured two teens

Three minors have been charged in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an Illinois high school parking lot that left two teenagers injured.

The male suspects, ages 15, 16, and 17, all face two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a weapon, the Rockford Police Department said.

All three were arrested shortly after the shooting at Auburn High School. Officers responded to the scene around 1:10 p.m. after reports of gunfire on campus.

Two 17-year-olds, a boy and girl, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the school parking lot when shots rang out. Both were struck by gunfire and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, officers spotted a vehicle with the suspects inside and followed. The vehicle crashed and they all fled on foot, the police said.

One suspect was taken into custody and the two others were arrested a short distance away, police said. Two handguns were recovered, authorities said.

Investigators did not disclose if the suspects were Auburn students. The high school and other nearby schools were temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution following the shooting.

In a news conference Tuesday, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd pleaded with the community to do more to help combat violence.

"You all know who the kids are that are involved with the guns. Who have access to guns," she said. "They're your kids. They're your neighbors. They're your grandkids. They're your nieces and your nephews. Stop sitting on your bottoms and doing nothing about it."