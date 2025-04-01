Truck strikes pedestrians in downtown Boston, police say

Multiple pedestrians have been injured after a box truck struck them on Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

The truck, a yellow-colored Penske rental truck, struck multiple poles and flipped on its side before becoming wedged between a pole and a building, authorities said.

At least two people are in critical condition and firefighters used extrication tools to remove the trapped driver from the cab of the truck, a police spokesperson said.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT VICTIMS OF NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST ATTACK

Homicide and the fatal accident team are responding.

Police said it is a very active scene, and they do not have a total number of victims yet.

Images from the scene showed the yellow truck on its side with a pole lodged in between the cab and the box of the truck. The truck's windscreen was smashed and debris, including shattered glass, was strewn across the street.

Police cordoned off the area with yellow tape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident took place at around 12:40 p.m. in Boston’s Chinatown district, on Harrison Avenue near Kneeland Street, which is about half a mile from Downtown Boston.

Harrison Ave. and Kneeland Street are closed between Tyler Street and Washington Street, police said.

Police did not say what caused the truck to veer off the road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.