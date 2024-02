Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Border Patrol agents guarding the southern border continue to apprehend dangerous migrants attempting to cross illegally into the country.

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Chief Jason Owens posted on X Tuesday that in the previous 72 hours, 11 people with violent criminal histories were arrested along the southwestern border.

"Their criminal histories include: child molestation, aggravated assault, rape, murder, [and the] manufacture/trafficking of firearms," Owens wrote.

The post was accompanied by mugshots of four of the 11 detainees.

The current status of the detainees is unclear. Fox News reached out to Border Patrol for additional information but did not immediately receive a response.

Last week, Owens revealed that border agents have caught nearly 180 illegal immigrants with gang affiliations so far this year. The gangs, including Paisas and MS-13, are involved with murder, extortion, narcotics, weapons/human trafficking and prostitution, Owens wrote on X.

Owens also wrote that in fiscal year 2024, Border Patrol has apprehended more than 6,400 subjects with criminal convictions. It comes as more than 21,000 Chinese citizens have already been apprehended in the Border Patrol's San Diego Sector alone during the 2024 fiscal year, sparking national security concerns.

Meanwhile, this week an illegal Salvadoran immigrant was arrested in connection to the murder of a toddler in Langley Park, Maryland, while an illegal immigrant from Honduras has been arrested in Louisiana for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and repeatedly stabbing another man during a robbery.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged with the killing of nursing student Laken Riley, is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Nearly 7.3 million migrants have illegally crossed the southwest border under President Biden's watch, a number greater than the population of 36 individual states, a Fox News analysis found.