Houston UPS driver rescued after truck topples onto side during powerful tornado that ripped through region

Two Texas men jumped into action on Tuesday after a UPS truck in Houston fell onto its side during a severe storm, trapping the driver inside, according to reports.

Fox station KRIV in Houston reported that Door Dash delivery driver Manuel Silva was out doing deliveries in the middle of a severe storm on Tuesday when he saw a UPS truck on its side near Freemont Street and the Sam Houston Parkway.

Video shows two men kicking at a window of the downed truck to give the driver inside a way out of the vehicle.

"Immediately, I just started kicking the window down," Silva told KRIV. "It was an adrenaline rush. It just took over."

Silva was not the only person to stop. In fact, Luis D'Campo was passing through the area when he, too, stopped to try and help the female UPS driver out of the truck.

As the two men attempted to get the woman out of the UPS truck, Silva told KRIV, he could feel the storm getting stronger. Still, it did not stop him from doing whatever it took to get the driver out of the truck.

"I care about people. I'm a caregiver," Silva told the news station. "Even when you're not working, as a caregiver, you always care about something. Something's embedded in you."

UPS did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incident.

The woman suffered from injuries to her wrists and is recovering at home.