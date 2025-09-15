ICE slams 'open border policies' after four-time deportee murders Tacoma auto dealer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blasted open border policies after a four-time deportee was convicted of murdering a Tacoma auto dealer.

A Pierce County jury in Washington state found Jerry Espana-Davila guilty on July 30 of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder (to merge at sentencing) and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

ICE confirmed that Mexican national Espana-Davila entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and was deported four times.

His criminal record reportedly dates back to 2000, including charges of DUI, negligent driving and multiple assaults.

Washington’s sanctuary policies shield illegal immigrants from ICE, effectively making the state a haven for them.

"Jerry Espana-Davila illegally entered the country at an unknown date and time. He’s been removed FOUR times — once in 2005, twice in 2007 and once in 2010," an ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Open border policies allowed this criminal illegal alien to repeatedly illegally enter our country and terrorize American citizens."

Already barred from possessing firearms because of a prior felony conviction, Espana-Davila was still able to obtain a weapon.

According to Pierce County prosecutors, Espana-Davila stalked his latest victim, the 45-year-old auto dealer, before gunning him down Feb. 19, 2024.

As first reported by "The Jason Rantz Show", officers were said to have found the victim deceased in a white Hyundai Tucson parked near South 28th and M Street in Tacoma.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Espana-Davila stalking the victim’s car before he fired shots.

Espana-Davila fled in a minivan. Detectives eventually connected him to the crime through a black dog that was also seen in the video and was hit by a car before being picked up by animal control.

When Espana-Davila’s girlfriend arrived at the Humane Society to retrieve the dog, detectives were waiting and spotted him nearby. After confirming his identity, they arrested him.

Washington’s Keep Washington Working Act, signed in 2019, restricts local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration authorities.

With his conviction secured, Espana-Davila faces a possible life sentence. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.