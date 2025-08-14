ICE says illegal migrant threatened to harm himself with butcher knife when stopped by officers in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Wednesday that an illegal migrant was detained in Washington, D.C., after he was stopped by agents and subsequently motioned that he would harm himself with a butcher knife.

Jimmy Anderson Ayala Mayuri, of Peru, was stopped by federal officers on Wednesday as he was driving his food truck in the nation's capital, according to ICE.

"Capital city cleanup continues!" ICE wrote on X.

"Illegal Peruvian alien Jimmy Anderson Ayala Mayuri presented a large butcher knife to federal officers and motioned that he'd harm himself with it when we stopped his food truck on National Park Service property in D.C. today," the post continued.

ICE said the man briefly barricaded himself in the truck before he was apprehended.

He will be detained until a deportation decision is made, according to the agency.

This comes after President Donald Trump's recent move to increase the presence of federal law enforcement in Washington in an effort to cut down on crime in the district, although the mayor has said crime had already been on the decline in the city.

The federal takeover of D.C. would also include the deployment of the National Guard and the U.S. Justice Department taking control of the city's police department.

The arrest on Wednesday also comes amid the Trump administration's mass deportation policies targeting migrants in cities across the country.