ICE deports Russian national convicted in wire fraud scheme on attempted murder charge

Immigration authorities on Thursday deported a Russian national who has been convicted for his role in a $4.5 million wire fraud scheme and is wanted in his home country for attempted murder.

Escorted by officers with ICE’s Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO), Stanislav Eduardovich Lisitskiy, 32, was handed over to Russian authorities in Moscow.

Lisitskiy, who is wanted in Russia on multiple charges, including attempted murder, overstayed his nonimmigrant temporary visitor visa in 2017, according to a press release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Russian was convicted in the Southern District of New York in 2019 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a scheme that defrauded people of more than $4.5 million through online car sales.

After serving some prison time, federal immigration authorities took Lisitskiy into custody and began removal proceedings earlier this year.

No further details were released.