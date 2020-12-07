Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

ICE deports Russian national convicted in wire fraud scheme on attempted murder charge

ICE began removal proceedings for Lisitskiy back in February

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Immigration authorities on Thursday deported a Russian national who has been convicted for his role in a $4.5 million wire fraud scheme and is wanted in his home country for attempted murder.

Escorted by officers with ICE’s Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO), Stanislav Eduardovich Lisitskiy, 32, was handed over to Russian authorities in Moscow.

Stanislav Eduardovich Lisitskiy overstayed his nonimmigrant temporary visitor visa in 2017.

Stanislav Eduardovich Lisitskiy overstayed his nonimmigrant temporary visitor visa in 2017. (ICE)

Lisitskiy, who is wanted in Russia on multiple charges, including attempted murder, overstayed his nonimmigrant temporary visitor visa in 2017, according to a press release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

BOMB THREAT FORCES PASSENGER PLANE FROM RUSSIA TO EVACUATE AT JFK

The Russian was convicted in the Southern District of New York in 2019 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a scheme that defrauded people of more than $4.5 million through online car sales.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After serving some prison time, federal immigration authorities took Lisitskiy into custody and began removal proceedings earlier this year.

No further details were released. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.