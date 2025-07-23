Man deported 3 times now convicted after illegal US reentry during Biden admin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who entered the country illegally during the Biden administration after being deported three times before was convicted, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced.

Santo Beato Aybar-Aybar, 49, was most recently deported on Sept. 21, 2021, but returned without ever being "inspected, admitted or paroled" by federal immigration authorities.

The Dominican national was arrested by ICE Boston, and he pleaded guilty in June in federal court.

"Santo Beato Aybar-Aybar repeatedly displayed a blatant disregard for U.S. immigration laws, and that resulted in his conviction for illegally reentering the country after deportation," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde said in a statement on Sunday.

"We will not stand idly by as criminals subvert our immigration laws and take refuge in our neighborhoods. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our New England communities."

Aybar-Aybar could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of "supervised release" when he is sentenced on Sept. 11.

Even after he serves his sentence in prison, he will be deported once again, according to an ICE press release.

ICE Boston has been very active under the Trump administration, with federal leaders often going toe to toe with local Democrats.

Boston and other cities in Massachusetts are considered sanctuary cities, meaning they have laws that limit local authorities' ability to comply with federal law enforcement on certain immigration-related matters.

On July 17, ICE Boston announced another conviction of Guatemalan national Manuel Ruiz-Luis, 52, who was deported in both April 1996 and March 2012, but he came back into the country illegally, and it’s unclear when.

ICE Boston noted that the man, who was living in New Bedford, was previously criminally convicted for "operating under the influence" and driving without a license four different times. Ruiz-Luis will be sentenced on Sept. 18, and he could face two years behind bars, a $250,000 fine, and a year of "supervised release" and will be deported after prison time.