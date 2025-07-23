Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

Man deported 3 times now convicted after illegal US reentry during Biden admin

Dominican national faces up to 20 years in prison after conviction for illegal reentry during Biden admin

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
close
Fox News exclusively captures arrest of criminal migrants during Boston raids Video

Fox News exclusively captures arrest of criminal migrants during Boston raids

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin joins ICE in Boston as they arrest criminal migrants, including an alleged murderer and child rapists. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reacts to push back to the Trump admin’s deportation agenda.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who entered the country illegally during the Biden administration after being deported three times before was convicted, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced.

Santo Beato Aybar-Aybar, 49, was most recently deported on Sept. 21, 2021, but returned without ever being "inspected, admitted or paroled" by federal immigration authorities.

The Dominican national was arrested by ICE Boston, and he pleaded guilty in June in federal court.

"Santo Beato Aybar-Aybar repeatedly displayed a blatant disregard for U.S. immigration laws, and that resulted in his conviction for illegally reentering the country after deportation," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde said in a statement on Sunday.

SECOND SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CBP OFFICER SHOOTING HAS LENGTHY CRIMINAL PAST, DHS SAYS

Santo Beato Aybar-Aybar and Manuel Ruiz-Luis

ICE Boston touted the federal convictions of  Santo Beato Aybar-Aybar and Manuel Ruiz-Luis for illegally entering the United States. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement; iStock)

"We will not stand idly by as criminals subvert our immigration laws and take refuge in our neighborhoods. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our New England communities."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Aybar-Aybar could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of "supervised release" when he is sentenced on Sept. 11. 

Even after he serves his sentence in prison, he will be deported once again, according to an ICE press release.

TRUMP ADMIN FIGHTS TO DEPORT CONVICTED MURDERER SHIELDED BY BIDEN-ERA TORTURE PROTECTION

Gov Healy

Gov. Maura Healy’s administration has already spent $830 million so far in FY25 – which started on July 1 – accommodating more than 4,000 families who have been receiving taxpayer-funded shelter, food, education, legal aid and case management. (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Getty Images)

ICE Boston has been very active under the Trump administration, with federal leaders often going toe to toe with local Democrats.

Boston and other cities in Massachusetts are considered sanctuary cities, meaning they have laws that limit local authorities' ability to comply with federal law enforcement on certain immigration-related matters.

On July 17, ICE Boston announced another conviction of Guatemalan national Manuel Ruiz-Luis, 52, who was deported in both April 1996 and March 2012, but he came back into the country illegally, and it’s unclear when.

ABREGO GARCIA RETURN TO US PROMPTS NEW QUESTIONS FOR OTHER IMMIGRANTS DEPORTED BY TRUMP

Eagle Pass

A New York Times report confirmed that President Biden oversaw a record high for net immigration in U.S. history. (John Moore/Getty Images)

ICE Boston noted that the man, who was living in New Bedford, was previously criminally convicted for "operating under the influence" and driving without a license four different times. Ruiz-Luis will be sentenced on Sept. 18, and he could face two years behind bars, a $250,000 fine, and a year of "supervised release" and will be deported after prison time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Furthermore, Ruiz-Luis chose to endanger our law-abiding residents by driving his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien offenders from our New England neighborhoods," Hyde stated. 

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 