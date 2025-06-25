Hiker disappears in wilderness after taking ‘shortcut’ that leads to voice from the woods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington state hiker survived nearly a week in the woods after getting lost during a "shortcut" and falling from a tree.

Authorities responded to a 911 caller who reported hearing a voice calling for help from the Suquamish woods around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said in a Facebook post .

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived, he heard "a faint, distressful voice coming from the woods saying he had fallen from a tree," the department said.

First responders quickly deployed to the area, with teams from KCSO, Washington Explorer Search and Rescue, Olympic Mountain Rescue, Kitsap Search Dogs and Suquamish Tribal Police Department working to locate the hiker.

Following a six-hour-long search, the man – who authorities have not identified – was located and subsequently carried out of the woods on a stretcher, police said.

The lone hiker told first responders he hitched a ride to the end of a road before he became disoriented and wandered into the woods, the Suquamish Police Department said .

The man also revealed he had been lost for four to five days after trying to take a shortcut through the woods, according to KCSO.

Authorities transported the hiker to a local medical center for evaluation and treatment. An update regarding his condition as of Wednesday was not immediately available.