Hiker disappears in wilderness after taking ‘shortcut’ that leads to voice from the woods

Julia Bonavita
Published
A Washington state hiker survived nearly a week in the woods after getting lost during a "shortcut" and falling from a tree. 

Authorities responded to a 911 caller who reported hearing a voice calling for help from the Suquamish woods around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said in a Facebook post

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived, he heard "a faint, distressful voice coming from the woods saying he had fallen from a tree," the department said. 

The man reportedly lost his way after trying to take a "shortcut" through the woods and falling from a tree. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office)

KCSO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

First responders quickly deployed to the area, with teams from KCSO, Washington Explorer Search and Rescue, Olympic Mountain Rescue, Kitsap Search Dogs and Suquamish Tribal Police Department working to locate the hiker.

The hiker was rescued by search crews after a nearby resident heard his cries for help. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office)

Following a six-hour-long search, the man – who authorities have not identified – was located and subsequently carried out of the woods on a stretcher, police said.  

The lone hiker told first responders he hitched a ride to the end of a road before he became disoriented and wandered into the woods, the Suquamish Police Department said

Search crews carried the hiker, who had been missing for up to five days, out of the woods on a stretcher. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office)

The man also revealed he had been lost for four to five days after trying to take a shortcut through the woods, according to KCSO. 

A hiker went missing for up to five days in the Washington wilderness

A Suquamish tribe member heard the missing hiker's cries and called 911, prompting a search and rescue operation from local authorities. (Google Maps)

Authorities transported the hiker to a local medical center for evaluation and treatment. An update regarding his condition as of Wednesday was not immediately available. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.