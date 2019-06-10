Helicopter crash on high-rise building in New York City leaves at least 1 dead, officials say

At least one person was killed after a helicopter made a "crash landing" on the roof of a high-rise building in New York City on Monday, sparking a massive emergency response, officials said.

The New York Police Department said preliminary information shows the helicopter made a "hard landing " on the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and a fire has been extinguished. The 54-story is located just north of the famed Times Square.

The New York Fire Department said there is currently one fatality reported after the aircraft crash-landed on the roof. It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

A man who was in the building told Fox News' Shepard Smith that he was at his desk when he felt something shake.

"It was clearly not something normal," Zach Escalante said. "Clearly something different."

Escalante said everyone in the high-rise was told to head out of the building and to not take any elevators as they were sent home for the day.

"No one trampled themselves, which was encouraging, and as a result people got out very quickly," Escalante said.

NINE HOSPITALIZED IN BOSTON SUBWAY DERAILMENT

In a briefing with reporters, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that the aircraft had to do an "emergency, crash" landing. The governor added that there was "no indication it was more than that," adding it was still early in the investigation.

A woman who was in the building where the crash took place told Fox News she heard a "loud boom" and then the whole building shook.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

A law enforcement official told Fox News that evacuations are currently underway in the building.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A woman who was in a neighboring office building told Fox News she didn't hear the crash, but people in her building were also told to leave.

"I guess the people on the other side felt something," a woman who was in the building across the street told Fox News, adding that she and employees were then told they had to evacuate and "get out"

President Trump said he has been briefed on the crash, saying on Twitter "Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene."

"THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all," the president said.

The 54-story building is known as the AXA Equitable Center, which opened in 1986. It is a 54-floor, 752-foot tall skyscraper outfitted with such amenities as a fitness club and auditorium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News's Rick Leventhal contributed to this report.