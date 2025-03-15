Heartwarming photos of Trump with Musk’s son 'Lil X' go viral

Heartwarming photographs of President Donald Trump walking to Marine Force One with Elon Musk’s son are going viral, with internet users doting over the joyful moment.

The image, which was posted to X by the White House, shows Trump giving his signature thumbs up while Musk’s son, X Æ A-12, also known as "Lil X," happily smiling at the cameras as they headed to the famous chopper on Friday.

The snap has garnered more than 4 million views as of Saturday morning.

"I love this pic! Lil X looks so happy," wrote one user with a blush emoji on X.

Video and other pictures of Trump, 78, and Lil X, 4, show the two exiting a White House door with the tech billionaire’s son dressed in a black coat with a USA pin and holding what appears to be a bag of candy.

Jumping and skipping with excitement, Lil X leads Trump out as they walk down a small ramp on the White House South Lawn toward Marine Force One.

Trump, also in a black coat, then waves towards the cameras, prompting Lil X to look over to the press pool. As soon as he spots the cameras, he smiles and jumps with his hands in the air.

"That's a happy picture," Musk wrote on X about a similar photo of the two at that moment.

The jump image drew comparisons to a viral image of Musk jumping at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in October.

At one point on Friday, Trump stops and gives an X sign with his hand and then points at Lil X.

In other images, President Trump can be seen carefully lifting Lil X onto the steps of Marine One.

They are then followed by Musk and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Marine Force one then departed for Joint Base Andrews.

"It’s lovely to see [Lil] X feels that comfortable with President Trump," wrote another poster. "Day by day we see Elon and President together. You can fake that people say but X is playful with President trump. Kids don’t know how to fake things or relationships. There is only love."

Another user chimed in: "This [is] what happens when you have a man in office that loves his family, loves his country! Get on board people!"

Lil X has been a regular fixture at the White House since Trump returned to the White House. Musk has been tasked by Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to root out waste, fraud and corruption within the federal government.

Last month, he stood alongside Musk and Trump at the Oval Office as Musk spoke to the media about DOGE’s mission and accomplishments.

Lil X was seen playfully mimicking his father, flashing funny faces and picking his nose before Musk hoisted him on his shoulders.