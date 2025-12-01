Harvard hires Divinity School graduate who faced assault charges against an Israeli student at a protest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Harvard University graduate initially charged with assaulting one of his Israeli classmates at a high-profile "die-in" protest in October 2023 has been hired by the Ivy League college, according to reports.

Per the Washington Free Beacon, Divinity School graduate Elom Tettey-Tamaklo has started his new job as a graduate teaching fellow in August.

According to the National Review, Tettey-Tamaklo is responsible for advising faculty on curriculum design and consulting on complex academic subject matter, and may be receiving a stipend of up to $11,000.

In 2023, at the campus protest held after the Hamas terror attack, Tettey-Tamaklo was filmed confronting first-year Harvard Business School student Yoav Segev as he tried to film the protest, the National Review reported.

Tettey-Tamaklo was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Later, a judge ordered him to complete anger-management classes, take a Harvard negotiation course and complete 80 hours of community service.

After fulfilling those terms, a Boston Municipal Court judge dismissed the case in November 2024.

Despite the controversy, Harvard allowed Tettey-Tamaklo to continue his studies at the Ivy League school before hiring him in his new role.

In 2023, the assault incident drew interest from the Trump administration, which asked Harvard to investigate the confrontation and expel Tettey-Tamaklo and other students involved.

At the time, it warned that the university’s federal funding depended on ensuring a campus free from antisemitic harassment.

Harvard declined to impose academic sanctions beyond removing Tettey-Tamaklo from a proctor position due to what officials described as "student discomfort."

Tettey-Tamaklo was not the only student charged. Harvard Law School graduate Ibrahim Bharmal also took part in the protest and faced the same assault charges.

Harvard continued to support him, and he later received a $65,000 Harvard Law Review fellowship.

According to reports from the Harvard Crimson, at the time, both defendants maintained that they did not make physical contact with Segev and argued that they were subjected to racially biased policing by the Harvard University Police Department.

The outlet said the police report indicated that protesters pressed their torsos against Segev as they tried to block his camera, though the officers identified Tettey-Tamaklo, Bharmal and one other individual as the "most prolific and aggressive."

Meanwhile, Segev has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Harvard of failing to protect him and obstructing efforts to seek disciplinary action.

He alleges the university used "misleading tactics" that prevented him from pursuing administrative remedies during the criminal investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Harvard for comment.