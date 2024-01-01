Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Grenade found inside walls of home during renovation project in Dallas-area town

The new owner of the home located what appeared to be a military-style hand grenade

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A home renovation project in a Dallas-area neighborhood revealed more than anyone bargained for after an unexpected item was discovered inside the wall – a military-style hand grenade. 

According to the White Settlement Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve at a home under renovation after the new owner located what appeared to be a military-style hand grenade. 

Out of an abundance of caution, officers said nearby residents immediately adjacent to the property were evacuated. 

The Fort Worth Fire Department Arson and Bomb investigations team arrived at the home shortly after and made the device safe. 

Grenade inside White Settlement home

Home renovators located the grenade during a renovation project. (White Settlement Police Department)

It was determined by their team that the grenade did not contain any explosive material, police stated.

The device was taken by Fort Worth Fire and all neighbors were allowed back into the area.