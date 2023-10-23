Fishermen find grenade in local river, leading to bomb squad arrival and controlled explosion

Two men were fishing in a local canal when they happened to pull an unexploded grenade from the river.

Friends behind the TikTok account @MagnetFishingEdinburgh found an interesting object while on a recent fishing occasion in early October.

The pair, who have almost 500,000 TikTok followers, told SWNS, the British news service, that they were on the Union Canal in Linlithgow, Scotland, doing some magnet fishing when they pulled a grenade out of the river.

One of the fishermen, named Bob (no last name given), said they moved down the bridge to another location after not having much luck — which is when they spotted the weapon.

"Nerves started kicking in, but we were trying to keep confident and make sure that everyone was secure and safe," he said.

The pair said they spotted a couple of people walking by — and told them to walk a different path in case anything happened to the unexploded device.

"Once we got it, we ended up contacting the police, and they got a bomb squad out to come and take care of it," the fisherman told SWNS.

After waiting from afar for the police to look into the situation, the men said an officer told them that the positive news was that they saved the town — but then also delivered some disappointing news.

"The bad news is your magnet will be getting blown up with the grenade," he recalled the police officer telling them.

The explosive was taken from the canal and exploded in a controlled environment, according to a spokesperson for the Scotland police.

The pair’s successful magnet fishing social media videos have shown them finding various electronics, shovels, wagon wheels, alarms, metal poles, motorbikes and more.

The two are located in Edinburgh, Scotland, but have traveled to other areas to see what they can capture in the waterways.

Although rare, this isn’t the first time a grenade has been found during a magnet fishing outing.

In 2019, a man found an authentic WWII hand grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha, Florida.

This man, however, put the grenade in the trunk of his car — and drove to Taco Bell before calling 911.

After the man alerted a bomb squad and evacuated the Taco Bell in Ocala, Florida, the grenade was removed and disposed of properly, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Fox News Digital reached out to Magnet Fishing Edinburgh for further comment.

