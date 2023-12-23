Expand / Collapse search
Oregon

Hand grenade-shaped doggy bag causes panic at Oregon middle school

A suspected hand grenade was found on a middle school's property in Oregon

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
A hand grenade-shaped dog poop bag caused a stir at an Oregon middle school, forcing students to evacuate inside as a bomb squad investigated.

The McMinnville Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that officers responded to a local middle school at 10:35 a.m. Monday for a potential hand grenade on school grounds. 

Authorities said they found the alleged hand grenade in a grass field near the school's running track, away from any school buildings.

Arriving officers secured the area and contacted the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad as students were required to wait safely indoors.

Dog poop bag dispenser

A suspected hand grenade that briefly caused a stir at Patton Middle School in McMinnville, Oregon, was actually a plastic bag dispenser for cleaning up dog poop. (McMinnville Police Department )

The department said that they used a drone to get close-up photos of the apparent hand grenade while keeping a safe distance from the suspected explosive.

"After reviewing the photographs, the item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade," the post said.

sad dog on the street

Gifting a pet this holiday season might seem like a good idea. A dog training expert shares his tips for making the right decision when gifting a pet.  (iStock)

The item was removed from school property and regular school activities resumed, the department said.

