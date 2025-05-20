'Dog the Bounty Hunter' confident NoLa prison break was an 'inside job'

Ten inmates escaping from Orleans Parish Justice Center is no coincidence, according to "Dog the Bounty Hunter." Although the investigation is ongoing, Duane Chapman told Fox News he believes the escape is "definitely an inside job."

Ten inmates escaped from the New Orleans jail early Friday morning, and six remain on the run as of Tuesday evening.

"What is 10 felons doing in one cell? How did they ever get out of there without anyone watching them? So I think that far, not seeing surveillance and all that, I think it is definitely an inside job," Chapman said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Department suggested an "inside job" was a possibility during a news conference.

The most recent arrest came on Monday night when officials announced the capture of inmate Gary C. Price.

A source confirmed to Fox News that authorities have come close to detaining others, but the "timing has been off."

The source added it's possible the remaining fugitives left New Orleans , but it's believed most, if not all of them, are still there.

Chapman reasoned that it could be expected the inmates would reunite at a "meeting place" some days after the escape, but given the investigation, "somewhere, some way, somebody" could be "hiding the majority of them."

Sterling Williams, 33, an employee of the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office (OPSO), was arrested and charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and malfeasance in office, according to a Tuesday morning statement from Attorney General Liz Murrill 's office.

Williams reportedly said he was threatened with violence by the escapees before allegedly helping them get loose.

Chapman pushed back on Williams' claims, asking, "How did anyone even have a shank?"

Officials are still searching for six escaped inmates, but the Louisiana Department of Public Safety released new booking pictures of four captured inmates who escaped the New Orleans jail.

Chapman told Fox News host Laura Ingraham he feels "sorry for them when they get caught because they just added many more years" to their sentences.

