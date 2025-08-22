Ghislaine Maxwell says no Jeffrey Epstein client list exists as DOJ releases interview recordings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Justice Department released hours of interviews between a top federal prosecutor and Ghislaine Maxwell, the only person convicted of or held civilly liable for a role in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sat down with Maxwell in a federal prison in Tallahassee, where she was being held until recently. The terms of the interview granted her limited immunity from further prosecution – unless she told lies.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WEIGHS RELEASE OF GHISLAINE MAXWELL INTERVIEW

EPSTEIN, MAXWELL GRAND JURIES RELIED ON TWO LAW ENFORCEMENT WITNESSES, DOJ FILING REVEALS

Authorities published hundreds of pages of transcripts as well as audio recordings of the interview on the DOJ website.

Maxwell denied Epstein had a "client list." And she reiterated past statements that she does not believe he killed himself.

She also said Epstein told her he had a heart condition that prevented him from having normal sexual intercourse.

In a statement on Twitter, Maxwell's attorney David Oscar Markus alleged that she had only been convicted because the DOJ needed a scapegoat after Epstein died in jail before his case went to trial.

"Ghislaine Maxwell is innocent and never should have been tried, much less convicted, in this case," Markus wrote. "She never committed or participated in sexual abuse against minors, or anyone else for that matter."

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted at trial in 2021 of helping Epstein traffic teen girls.

She has an ongoing appeal and has signaled that she is willing to sit for interviews with both federal prosecutors and Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Epstein died in a federal jail cell in 2019 before he faced trial himself. His official cause of death has been ruled a suicide, a conclusion rejected by his brother.

The release came with little warning, days after federal judges denied the DOJ's requests to unseal of grand jury materials from both Maxwell and Epstein's criminal cases.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox News Digital for updates.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.