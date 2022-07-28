Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Published

Georgia suspect allegedly involved in 2 separate shootings with police; officer, suspect shot

The Georgia officer and the suspect were hospitalized in unknown conditions following the shootings

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Georgia suspect allegedly shot a police officer in Clayton County overnight Wednesday before being involved in a shootout with Atlanta police after driving north into the city.

The suspect was shot by Atlanta police during a standoff, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. 

Both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized. Their conditions have not been reported. 

  Police investigating Clayton County shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    The Clayton County police officer was shot on Newbury Drive, the report said.  (FOX 5)

  An Atlanta Police Department cruiser is pictured near the scene of a shooting
    Image 2 of 3

    The suspect was shot during a standoff with Atlanta police.  (FOX 5)

  A Clayton County police car in front of a hospital
    Image 3 of 3

    The officer and suspect were both taken to hospitals, the report said. (FOX 5)

No further details have been released about the shooting. 

Clayton County police and Atlanta police did not immediately respond to Fox New Digital's overnight request for comment.  