Georgia suspect allegedly involved in 2 separate shootings with police; officer, suspect shot

A Georgia suspect allegedly shot a police officer in Clayton County overnight Wednesday before being involved in a shootout with Atlanta police after driving north into the city.

The suspect was shot by Atlanta police during a standoff, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized. Their conditions have not been reported.

No further details have been released about the shooting.

Clayton County police and Atlanta police did not immediately respond to Fox New Digital's overnight request for comment.