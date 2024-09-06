Georgia school shooting: Teen suspect's mom's criminal record part of emerging picture of troubled home life

The 14-year-old Georgia high school student had a tumultuous home life, according to new emerging details about his mother's criminal record.

According to police and court records, viewed by Fox News Digital, the teen's suspect mother, 43-year-old Marcee Anne Gray, had a lengthy criminal record, which included drug use and property damage.

The teen suspect, who is accused of shooting and killing two teachers and two students at Apalachee High School, came from a divorced home. The 14-year-old lived with his father, Colin Gray, while his two younger siblings resided with their mother, Marcee Gray.

In Nov. 2023, Marcee Gray was arrested for scratching two words into the side of her husband’s truck, and for illicit drugs.

The arrest warrant states that Gray had a glass jar containing methamphetamine, a "baggie" containing fentanyl, another "baggie" containing multiple muscle relaxants, and a glass pipe "used for the ingestion of narcotics."

The warrant notes that she concealed the identity of her Nissan Rogue vehicle by affixing a tag for a Nissan Kick.

In December 2023, Marcee Gray was charged and pleaded guilty to single counts of using a license plate to conceal identity, criminal damage to property in the second degree and criminal trespass/family violence.

Marcee Gray was prosecuted under Georgia's First Offender Act, which allows eligible defendants to plead guilty without being convicted. Under the state's First Offender Act, Gray served the first 46 days in confinement in jail, rather than the full 5 years of her sentence.

For the remainder of the sentence, she was on probation.

Under probation, documents show that Gray was prohibited from having any contact with her husband, Colin Gray, except through a third party for matters concerning their shared children.

The 43-year-old was also ordered to participate in a family violence intervention program and to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the mother of the suspected teen shooter had a lengthy rap sheet.

Gray faced a misdemeanor traffic charge in Forsyth County and a speeding charge in Barrow county in 2014. She was also charged in 2008 for a 2007 offense, including driving under the influence of alcohol, the outlet reports.

Court records, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, say that she took a plea deal for the traffic violation offenses and was fined $600 and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

The teen suspect's father, Colin, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder , four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Investigators have provided few details about the father's alleged role in the shooting, but previously said that the teen's parents were cooperating with involved law enforcement agencies.

The father and son are set to return for a preliminary hearing in December. The mother has not been charged in relation to the high school shooting.

It was unclear Friday who was representing the Grays, but Fox News Digital reached out to Marcee Gray for comment.