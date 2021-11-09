Georgia police officer dies of shooting injuries as reward upped to $60K for suspect's capture

After a Georgia police officer died from his injuries sustained after being shot while responding to a domestic dispute, the reward for information leading to the capture of the "armed and dangerous" suspect who still remains on the lam was upped to $60,000 on Tuesday.

Henry County police Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, succumbed to his injuries with his family by his side today at approximately 9:55 p.m. Monday.

Survived by his wife and two young children, he "continues to serve, even in his passing, by donating multiple organs which will save numerous lives," according to the department’s Facebook post. "Please continue to keep Officer Desai’s family in your thoughts and prayers through this terrible tragedy. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date."

By Tuesday, the reward for the capture of suspect, 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, had been increased to a total of $60,000, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook, saying the Henry County Police Department added an additional $30,000 to the preexisting sum of $30,000, which had already included a $5,000 contribution from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

"No matter where he is, he’s gonna get caught," Henry County police Chief Mark Amerman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

"We are getting some information," Amerman said. "I’m hoping with another $30,000 on top of it, that will help motivate some people to do what needs to be done."

Jackson was already wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer. That charge is expected to be upgraded to murder after Desai’s death, sheriff’s office said. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Desai, who was a 17-year veteran of law enforcement, was shot around 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 while responding to a domestic situation in the area of Floresta Drive in McDonough, Georgia. He had bee listed in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital for days.

Jackson is described as a Black male standing about 5-foot-8 and weighing about 165 pounds. Investigators believe he fled the scene in a white 2016 Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RXF0384.

Desai was the second Georgia law enforcement officer to die Monday, as Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lena Marshall succumbed to her injuries sustained in a shootout three days before.