Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Georgia passerby saves man from burning home by kicking down storm door

House fire in Winterville, Georgia, began in garage, fire officials say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia homeowner has recounted how a quick-thinking passerby saved him from his burning home last month by kicking down a locked storm door to pull him to safety.

David McConnell told FOX5 Atlanta that he was taking a nap in his Winterville home on the afternoon of Oct. 29 when a noise from the kitchen woke him up.

"I heard some popping and snapping and crackling," McConnell said, adding that he went back to sleep thinking the sound would go away.

McConnell only realized something was wrong when the fire alarm went off. He told the outlet that he jumped out of bed and found thick smoke engulfing the inside of his home.

FIREFIGHTER PULLS TODDLER FROM BURNING APARTMENT BUILDING IN DRAMATIC EARLY MORNING RESCUE: VIDEO

house on fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Winterville, Georgia, around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. (Athens-Clarke County Fire Department)

"You could not see out my backdoor or my window," McConnell said. "That was pretty scary."

McConnel said he tried to exit the home through his front door but found the storm door locked.

house on fire

Fire officials said that the roof collapsed when first responders arrived. (Athens-Clarke County Fire Department)

Dylan Betts, a good Samaritan who was driving by on his way home from work, stopped when he saw the smoke and raced to help.

"I ripped off and then kicked it in," Betts said of the locked storm door. 

charred interior of home

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. (Athens-Clarke County Fire Department)

Betts said he stepped inside the home through a "thick wall of black smoke" and called out.

OHIO WOMAN PULLED TO SAFETY FROM BASEMENT WHILE HOME ABOVE HER ENGULFED IN FLAMES, BODYCAM SHOWS

"Mr. David, luckily, heard my voice, and he came right to me," Betts told FOX5. 

house on fire

The fire was believed to have started in the garage before spreading throughout the home. (Athens-Clarke County Fire Department)

When the outlet asked Betts why he risked his life to save a stranger, Betts responded, "Why not? That’s America."

McConnell said that his family calls Betts "our hero," and even gave Betts tickets to a Georgia/Tennessee football game as a small thank you for saving his life.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department said the fire originated in the garage and spread throughout the structure, according to the station. Firefighters arrived to find deteriorating conditions, including a roof collapse. No injuries were reported.