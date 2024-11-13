Georgia passerby saves man from burning home by kicking down storm door

A Georgia homeowner has recounted how a quick-thinking passerby saved him from his burning home last month by kicking down a locked storm door to pull him to safety.

David McConnell told FOX5 Atlanta that he was taking a nap in his Winterville home on the afternoon of Oct. 29 when a noise from the kitchen woke him up.

"I heard some popping and snapping and crackling," McConnell said, adding that he went back to sleep thinking the sound would go away.

McConnell only realized something was wrong when the fire alarm went off. He told the outlet that he jumped out of bed and found thick smoke engulfing the inside of his home.

FIREFIGHTER PULLS TODDLER FROM BURNING APARTMENT BUILDING IN DRAMATIC EARLY MORNING RESCUE: VIDEO

"You could not see out my backdoor or my window," McConnell said. "That was pretty scary."

McConnel said he tried to exit the home through his front door but found the storm door locked.

Dylan Betts, a good Samaritan who was driving by on his way home from work, stopped when he saw the smoke and raced to help.

"I ripped off and then kicked it in," Betts said of the locked storm door.

Betts said he stepped inside the home through a "thick wall of black smoke" and called out.

OHIO WOMAN PULLED TO SAFETY FROM BASEMENT WHILE HOME ABOVE HER ENGULFED IN FLAMES, BODYCAM SHOWS

"Mr. David, luckily, heard my voice, and he came right to me," Betts told FOX5.

When the outlet asked Betts why he risked his life to save a stranger, Betts responded, "Why not? That’s America."

McConnell said that his family calls Betts "our hero," and even gave Betts tickets to a Georgia/Tennessee football game as a small thank you for saving his life.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department said the fire originated in the garage and spread throughout the structure, according to the station. Firefighters arrived to find deteriorating conditions, including a roof collapse. No injuries were reported.