Ohio woman pulled to safety from basement while home above her engulfed in flames, bodycam shows

The heroic rescue of an Ohio woman from the basement of a home fully engulfed in flames was caught on body camera video.

The fire took place just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the 7700 block of Branch Road in York Township, Medina County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said in a news release.

Video shared on the sheriff's office Facebook page shows deputies and fire officials rushing to the 31-year-old woman's aid following a 911 call stating she was trapped.

"Ma'am, stand back if you're in there," someone with a mallet can be heard saying before breaking one of the basement windows. Smoke could then be seen coming out. "Ma'am, can you come to the sound of my voice?" the person continued. "Come to the sound of my voice. Come here. Come here."

Rescuers then saw the woman they were there to save and reached into the small, rectangular hole with their arms in an attempt to hoist the woman out.

A group of people could be seen passing rope down into the hole before a firefighter crawled in backwards.

"We got you, yup. Grab up, you're good. You're good," someone can be heard saying as the woman's hand and arm emerged from the window hole. It took many people to pull her out before everyone backed away from the burning building.

The woman then told first responders that her dog was still inside, and asked for help getting it out.

Rescuers, however, backed away from the home as quickly as possible while flames fully took it over.

The woman rescued was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released. Officials told Fox News Digital that "at least two dogs" perished in the fire.

Four sheriff's office personnel and two fire officials were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries, MCSO said. They were all treated and released.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

"Dispatchers, law enforcement and fire personnel all played a vital role in saving the individual from an extremely peril[ous] situation," a statement read.