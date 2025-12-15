Doctor mysteriously found dead inside Dollar Tree freezer reportedly naked

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A female doctor was mysteriously found dead and possibly naked inside a freezer at a Dollar Tree store in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, according to police and media reports.

An employee at the discount store’s Little Havana location reported discovering a "deceased woman inside the business" during opening hours at 8 a.m., the Miami Police Department told Fox News Digital on Monday. The woman was identified as 32-year-old Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez.

"Female was located inside a walk-in freezer/cooler located in the store’s stockroom," Public Information Officer Michael Vega said.

Sanchez was also naked when she was discovered, CBS News reported, citing police scanners.

"Complainant found a naked female in the cooler of the store," dispatchers were heard saying over police scanners.

Authorities added that surveillance footage indicated no foul play was involved. The investigation remains ongoing. It also remains unclear why Sanchez entered the restricted stockroom area.

According to a GoFundMe page, Sanchez was an anesthesiologist specializing in congenital heart disease and was originally from Nicaragua. Her friends and family are now working to have her body returned to her home country, where her two children live.

"Dr. Helen Garay passed away following a tragic accident while abroad," the GoFundMe page said. "Her family's greatest wish is to bring her back to Nicaragua for a proper funeral and final resting place, surrounded by her loved ones. The family is currently raising funds to cover the costs of repatriation, transportation, and funeral services in Nicaragua."

Roughly $9,200 had been raised as of Monday evening to support the late doctor's family.

The Dollar Tree store remained closed during the investigation but reopened later Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

Dollar Tree did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.