Crime
Published

Georgia man shot after refusing to street race another driver

The Georgia victim said the driver of an Audi in Atlanta attempted to race him before he refused, prompting the suspect to open fire on him

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A motorist was shot early Tuesday in Atlanta over his refusal to race another driver.  

Atlanta police were searching for the alleged gunman, who opened fire on a vehicle exiting a freeway, FOX Atlanta reported. 

Police officers responded to Interstate 75 at 17th Street where they found a male with a gunshot wound. The victim told authorities an Audi pulled up beside him as he was driving. 

The driver of the other vehicle attempted to race him.

ATLANTA POLICE NAME 23 DOMESTIC TERRORISM SUSPECTS IN COP CITY ATTACK; AG WARNS ‘VIOLENT EXTREMISTS’

The downtown skyline in Atlanta, Georgia. A motorist was shot Tuesday by another driving after refusing to race, authorities said. 

The downtown skyline in Atlanta, Georgia. A motorist was shot Tuesday by another driving after refusing to race, authorities said.  (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When the victim refused, the driver of the Audi fired at him, the report said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

