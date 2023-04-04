Georgia man shot after refusing to street race another driver

A motorist was shot early Tuesday in Atlanta over his refusal to race another driver.

Atlanta police were searching for the alleged gunman, who opened fire on a vehicle exiting a freeway, FOX Atlanta reported.

Police officers responded to Interstate 75 at 17th Street where they found a male with a gunshot wound. The victim told authorities an Audi pulled up beside him as he was driving.

The driver of the other vehicle attempted to race him.

When the victim refused, the driver of the Audi fired at him, the report said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

