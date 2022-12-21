Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of anticipated freezing temperatures slated to move into the state over the holiday weekend.

The order was still being finalized Wednesday and will allow for supplies, particularly propane, to be delivered for residential and commercial needs, the governor said. Kemp said the declaration covers the state through midnight on Monday.

"We want to urge all Georgians to be ready and certainly that goes for our teams," he said during a news conference.

Russell McMurry, the Georgia Department of Transportation commissioner, outlined a plan to treat and brine roads ahead of the freezing conditions.

The agency is pre-treating 21,000 miles of state roadways north of Columbus and Augusta.

"We're asking for your cooperation, if you don't have to be out tomorrow stay home and stay warm," McMurray said. "Certainly on Friday morning, we're asking you not go out."

Officials said residents should prepare kits in the event of power loss that may last multiple days. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency have spoken with utility providers about ensuring power and heat inside medical facilities are met so they can continue to operate, Director James Stallings said.

Beginning Friday through Monday, morning temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing for an extended amount of time in the state, the National Weather Service in Atlanta tweeted. The wind chill watch was upgraded to a wind chill warning for northern Georgia, the agency aid.

In other parts of the country, bitter cold temperatures are expected.

At least 26 states are under wind chill advisories Wednesday as the National Weather Service is warning Americans to bundle up in preparation for "record-breaking low temperatures" from a strong arctic cold front that is sweeping its way across the country.

The watches and warnings, which stretch from the U.S.-Canada border all the way down to the Texas Gulf Coast, come as forecasters are expecting wind chill values to possibly drop as low as minus 70 degrees in areas of the central High Plains.

