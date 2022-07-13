Georgia gas station fight turns deadly, man shot to death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fight at an Atlanta area gas station turned deadly on early Wednesday morning when a man was shot to death.

The shooting happened in DeKalb County around 2:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Police said that two customers got into an argument at the gas station which became heated, resulting in one of the individuals shooting the other person at least twice, according to the report.

An employee at the gas station told FOX 5 that when the gunfire erupted, people began running in and out of the convenience store in fear. He also said that one bullet went through the gas station's window.

The victim is being described as a male in his 40s who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or victim, according to the report.