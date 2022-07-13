Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia gas station fight turns deadly, man shot to death

The shooting happened at an Atlanta area Chevron gas station

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fight at an Atlanta area gas station turned deadly on early Wednesday morning when a man was shot to death.

The shooting happened in DeKalb County around 2:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Police said that two customers got into an argument at the gas station which became heated, resulting in one of the individuals shooting the other person at least twice, according to the report.

An employee at the gas station told FOX 5 that when the gunfire erupted, people began running in and out of the convenience store in fear. He also said that one bullet went through the gas station's window.

TEXAS REPAIRMAN DISCOVERS HUMAN REMAINS INSIDE BACKYARD GRILL, CALLS POLICE

The shooting happened in DeKalb County around 2:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The shooting happened in DeKalb County around 2:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. (FOX 5)

The victim is being described as a male in his 40s who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting happened in DeKalb County around 2:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The shooting happened in DeKalb County around 2:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. (FOX 5)

Police have not released the name of the suspect or victim, according to the report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.