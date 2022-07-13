Texas repairman discovers human remains inside backyard grill, calls police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas repairman called the police after finding a human remains inside a backyard grill at a home he'd been contracted to work at on Tuesday, authorities say.

Police later arrived to the scene with a search warrant and confirmed there was a body inside a large BBQ grill. Houston Police said there was a full skeleton inside, but the remains were quite old, and they could not yet identify whether it was male or female, according to local media.

Police opened an investigation and are waiting for results from a medical examination of the body. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, but homicide investigators are now on the case.

It is not clear whether the home is currently occupied.

TEXAS ESCAPED KILLER GONZALO LOPEZ TATTOOS SEEN IN NEW PHOTOS; MANHUNT REACHES DAY 20

The incident comes days after a Houston father shot two teens who attempted to rob him and his family late Sunday night.

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG: TEXAS FUGITIVE USED ALIASES UNTIL COSTA RICA COPS DETAINED HER ON IMMIGRATION CHARGE

The man and his wife were arriving to their home with their two children just after midnight Sunday evening when the two teenage suspects approached their SUV. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that the suspects attempted to open the vehicle's rear door, where the two children were seated.

"The adult male feared for the safety of his family and fired shots and struck both suspects," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a statement. "The wife was driving and drove away after the shooting to get away from the suspects."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A car pulled up after the shooting driven by an [unknown] male believed to be with the suspects. Both wounded suspects were taken to hospitals by private vehicles. Both suspects are teens, 16 yrs old. Both are said to be stable & in fair condition," Gonzalez added.